Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 423 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,577 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 2.1% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $14,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 45 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 5.0% during the first quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 838 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $591,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 11.7% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $8.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $681.79. 24,820,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,695,936. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $706.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $620.46 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $748.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $886.91.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $883.92.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total value of $2,618,385.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,378.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $368,203,194. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

