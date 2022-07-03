Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 5,804 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 200.9% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 330,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,181,000 after acquiring an additional 220,481 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 43,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 299,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,522,000 after acquiring an additional 49,176 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 734.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,066,000 after acquiring an additional 374,994 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $41.10. The company had a trading volume of 932,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,906. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.39 and its 200 day moving average is $47.89. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $39.96 and a one year high of $53.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

