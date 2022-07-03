Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Chubb by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 318,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 242.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, apricus wealth LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

NYSE:CB traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.92. 1,470,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.74. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $157.19 and a 52 week high of $218.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.14.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total transaction of $13,454,700.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,978,880.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.