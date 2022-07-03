Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases 3,031 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $797,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,051,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,800. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.53 and a 12 month high of $83.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.75.

