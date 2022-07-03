Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $504,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 23,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded up $4.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.64. 81,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,001. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.92. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

