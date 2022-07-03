Mainz Biomed B.V.’s (MYNZ) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:MYNZ opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. Mainz Biomed B.V. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mainz Biomed B.V. stock. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Mainz Biomed B.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics in human genetics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening test; PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test; GenoStrip to detect pathogens in environments on a molecular genetic basis; and research-use-only and IVD tests.

