Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Short Interest Down 26.8% in June

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the May 31st total of 1,490,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 594,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the third quarter worth $628,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Manchester United in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,346,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 4th quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Manchester United by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 192,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 22,204 shares during the period.

Get Manchester United alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MANU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Manchester United in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

MANU stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.00. 299,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.33. Manchester United has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $20.86.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($13.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($13.63). Manchester United had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Manchester United’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Manchester United will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. Manchester United’s payout ratio is -13.95%.

Manchester United Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.