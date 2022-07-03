MANTRA DAO 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.45 Million (OM)

MANTRA DAO (OM) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a market capitalization of $18.34 million and $1.45 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MANTRA DAO Profile

MANTRA DAO is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 494,226,717 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANTRA DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MANTRA DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

