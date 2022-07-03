Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives $32.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.14.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

MRNS opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.91. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $19.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.30.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.35. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 145.46% and a negative net margin of 328.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. Research analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $40,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

