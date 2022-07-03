Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Elite Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 0.8% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. MCIA Inc raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA opened at $318.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The firm has a market cap of $309.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.47.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

