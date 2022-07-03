Mayar Capital Ltd. Acquires 916 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Mayar Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for about 7.3% of Mayar Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mayar Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $8,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH opened at $240.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $212.40 and a one year high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.72.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

LH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.72.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

