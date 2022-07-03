McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for about 1.0% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at about $481,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 258.2% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 71,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 51,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

NYSE MKC opened at $82.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $107.35. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at $9,678,321. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated (Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.