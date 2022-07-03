McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Upgraded by Atlantic Securities to Overweight

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $278.00 target price on the fast-food giant’s stock, up from their prior target price of $245.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $281.04.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $252.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $187.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.24.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.29%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

