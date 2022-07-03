McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MCRAA traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 337. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day moving average of $36.72. The firm has a market cap of $73.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.15 and a beta of 0.41. McRae Industries has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from McRae Industries’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

McRae Industries, Inc manufactures and sells military combat boots for the United States Army. The company also imports and sells western and work boots. It offers its products for men, women, and children under the Dan Post, Laredo Western Boots, Dingo, McRae Industrial, and McRae Footwear brand names.

