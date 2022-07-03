Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Short Interest Down 48.2% in June

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, a decline of 48.2% from the May 31st total of 165,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
MDRR stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.84. 550,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,181. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.06%.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) by 169.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,695 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.35% of Medalist Diversified REIT worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.
