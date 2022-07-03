Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Short Interest Down 48.2% in June

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, a decline of 48.2% from the May 31st total of 165,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

MDRR stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.84. 550,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,181. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.06%.

In other news, CFO Charles Brent Jr. Winn bought 41,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $39,057.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,308.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alfred Lee Finley purchased 29,086 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $29,376.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,679,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,876.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 317,651 shares of company stock valued at $308,760. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) by 169.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,695 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.35% of Medalist Diversified REIT worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

