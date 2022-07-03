MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the May 31st total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MediaCo stock. Standard General L.P. grew its stake in MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) by 88.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,931 shares during the quarter. MediaCo makes up 0.2% of Standard General L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Standard General L.P. owned about 4.08% of MediaCo worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get MediaCo alerts:

MDIA traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 14,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,309. MediaCo has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.09.

MediaCo ( NASDAQ:MDIA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.54 million for the quarter.

MediaCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Ohio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MediaCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.