Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $40.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 17.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 34.3% against the US dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0231 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $691,505.34 and $40.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00220783 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000132 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000193 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00012205 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001111 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005226 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.13 or 0.00439797 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

