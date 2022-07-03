Merculet Market Cap Hits $264,492.04 (MVP)

Merculet (MVP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Merculet coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Merculet has a market capitalization of $264,492.04 and $75,290.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Merculet has traded down 20.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00165713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.40 or 0.00706995 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00084285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016267 BTC.

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,388,257,622 coins. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

