Metahero (HERO) Price Reaches $0.0085 on Major Exchanges

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Metahero has a total market cap of $43.19 million and $930,266.00 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero coin can now be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metahero Profile

Metahero is a coin. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,643,290 coins. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Metahero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

