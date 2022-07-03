MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Short Interest Up 43.9% in June

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the May 31st total of 70,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 457,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 28.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 665,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 146,355 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 4.8% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 168,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 62.8% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,514,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after buying an additional 969,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE MIN traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.00. 662,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,449. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average of $3.19. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.