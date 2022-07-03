Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Lowered to $84.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 56.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.42.

NASDAQ MU opened at $53.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.66. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $51.40 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The company has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 7,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

