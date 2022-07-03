Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) is Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Mid-America Apartment Communities comprises approximately 2.0% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $29,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAA. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.62.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $175.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.85 and a 52-week high of $231.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 32.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.30%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

