Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

MBCN stock opened at $25.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.28. Middlefield Banc has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $30.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $12.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 50,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Middlefield Banc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

About Middlefield Banc (Get Rating)

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

