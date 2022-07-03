MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Price Up 13.1% Over Last 7 Days

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 3rd. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $189,261.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,097.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,061.62 or 0.05558926 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00030015 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.18 or 0.00262739 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.54 or 0.00610254 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00076369 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.10 or 0.00539882 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

