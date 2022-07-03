Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk Sells 1,802 Shares

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 1,802 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $20,668.94. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,198 shares in the company, valued at $266,081.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:MCW opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.95. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -94.50. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $24.49.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mister Car Wash from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Mister Car Wash from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 19,305.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 396 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

