Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the May 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Mitsubishi Shokuhin stock traded down 0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 27.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209. Mitsubishi Shokuhin has a 1-year low of 22.84 and a 1-year high of 27.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 23.68.

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co, Ltd. engages in the wholesale of processed foods, frozen and chilled foods, alcoholic beverages, and confectioneries in Japan and internationally. It is also involved in other business activities, including distribution and other services. The company was formerly known as Ryoshoku Ltd.

