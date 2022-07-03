Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the May 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of Mitsubishi Shokuhin stock traded down 0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 27.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209. Mitsubishi Shokuhin has a 1-year low of 22.84 and a 1-year high of 27.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 23.68.
Mitsubishi Shokuhin Company Profile (Get Rating)
