Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the May 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 408,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $61,588.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,356.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 447.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $311.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.42.

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $282.90. The stock had a trading volume of 344,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,397. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $243.32 and a twelve month high of $350.19.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 17.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.