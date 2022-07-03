Morgan Stanley Increases TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target to $34.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TMDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. TransMedics Group has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $35.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.20. The firm has a market cap of $894.46 million, a PE ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 119.88%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $42,285.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,684.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 48,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $1,452,569.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,497,592.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,792 shares of company stock worth $1,737,295. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,805,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,594,000 after acquiring an additional 365,473 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 512,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,233,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 343,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 181,842 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 280,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 36,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

