Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Holdings Increased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 2.2% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS opened at $76.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.88. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

