Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $427,000 Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.24.

ISRG opened at $206.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.65. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.83 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

