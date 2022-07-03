Moseley Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $190.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

