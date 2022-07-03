Moseley Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $115.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.66. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.01 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

