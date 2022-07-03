Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 153 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 767.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 76,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 67,785 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $92.42 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.37%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

About Merck & Co., Inc. (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

