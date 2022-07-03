Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 551 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 374,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,622,000 after buying an additional 18,952 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Albemarle by 93,900.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,799,000 after purchasing an additional 20,584 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Albemarle from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.40.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $205.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.20, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.59 and its 200 day moving average is $218.17. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $291.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.39%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

