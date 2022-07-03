Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,026 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,376,000 after buying an additional 34,823 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 225,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $20,880,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000.

BSV opened at $77.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.44. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

