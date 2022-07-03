Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 93 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,104 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $1,507,971,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Walmart by 393.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,311 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $220,119,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Walmart by 464.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $122.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $336.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

