Moseley Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOC. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.80.

NYSE NOC opened at $486.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $459.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $492.30.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

