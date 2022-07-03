Moseley Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $91.41 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.33.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.44, for a total value of $42,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,797,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,871,117.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total transaction of $3,379,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,327 shares in the company, valued at $6,645,476.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 662,436 shares of company stock worth $89,765,452 over the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.13.

Airbnb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.