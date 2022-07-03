Moseley Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,836 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.00 and a 200 day moving average of $81.98. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $91.56.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
