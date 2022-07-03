Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Short Interest Up 31.9% in June

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the May 31st total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSGM remained flat at $$0.66 during trading on Friday. 10,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,690. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -2.01. Motorsport Games has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $16.07.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.92). Motorsport Games had a negative net margin of 216.58% and a negative return on equity of 64.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Motorsport Games in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. DA Davidson lowered shares of Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorsport Games has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSGM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Motorsport Games by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 71,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorsport Games by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 250,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 116,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

Motorsport Games Company Profile

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

