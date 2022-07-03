mStable USD (MUSD) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 3rd. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $40.85 million and $20,482.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00005217 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,060.22 or 0.99997896 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00041954 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005134 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00023634 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001482 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

