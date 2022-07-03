Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

NTP opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $165.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.04. Nam Tai Property has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $37.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Nam Tai Property during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nam Tai Property by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 29.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

