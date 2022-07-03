NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NantHealth stock opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76. NantHealth has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.51. The company has a market cap of $38.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.69.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.37 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NantHealth will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NantHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the first quarter worth $665,000. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

