Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Short Interest Update

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the May 31st total of 60,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the first quarter worth about $214,000. 38.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Natural Resource Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NRP traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.53. The company had a trading volume of 9,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,770. The company has a market capitalization of $463.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Natural Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $19.49 and a 1-year high of $50.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.74.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $89.72 million for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 56.63% and a net margin of 52.43%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Natural Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 41.72%.

About Natural Resource Partners (Get Rating)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.