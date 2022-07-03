Naviter Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARE. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total value of $857,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at $30,110,474.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $353,510.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.17.

NYSE:ARE traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.13. 683,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,486. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.23. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $224.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 169.18%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

