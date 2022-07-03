Naviter Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) by 197.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,088 shares during the period. monday.com accounts for about 1.1% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in monday.com during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in monday.com by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in monday.com by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNDY shares. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on monday.com from $432.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on monday.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on monday.com to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on monday.com from $390.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, monday.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY traded up $5.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.79. The stock had a trading volume of 243,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,900. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.81. monday.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $87.05 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion and a PE ratio of -24.02.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.31 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 22.46% and a negative net margin of 43.90%. monday.com’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

