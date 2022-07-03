Naviter Wealth LLC Increases Position in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,867 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC owned about 0.75% of USA Truck worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USAK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in USA Truck during the fourth quarter valued at $3,402,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in USA Truck by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 214,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 58,461 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in USA Truck by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 32,250 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in USA Truck during the fourth quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in USA Truck by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 124,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 20,067 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on USAK shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of USA Truck from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of USA Truck stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.05. The stock had a trading volume of 323,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,696. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $279.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. USA Truck, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $31.67.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $201.06 million during the quarter. USA Truck had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 32.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that USA Truck, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.

