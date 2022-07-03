Naviter Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Naviter Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. The Hartford Financial Services Group accounts for 1.5% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,375,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,414,434,000 after acquiring an additional 225,635 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,973,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,309,954,000 after buying an additional 508,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,305,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $366,278,000 after buying an additional 82,472 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,183,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,860,000 after buying an additional 77,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,635,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $251,010,000 after buying an additional 497,801 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $3,435,305.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,546,482.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,210 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,746,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,452. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.86 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.10. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.18%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

