Naviter Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Naviter Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 93.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118,112 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,272.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWC traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,418. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.14. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $102.20 and a 1 year high of $158.05.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

