Naviter Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 1.4% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.08.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $4.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $258.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,504. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $187.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.20 and its 200 day moving average is $275.30.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.57%.

Danaher Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.